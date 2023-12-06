MoH refutes Saudi claims on spread of infectious diseases in Iraq

2023-12-06 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health dismissed claims made by Saudi authorities regarding the spread of infectious diseases in Iraq, contradicting warnings issued to citizens of the Kingdom about traveling there.

Despite acknowledging low reported infection rates of these diseases—endorsed by the World Health Organization—it highlighted providing healthcare services to over a million residents, both Arab and foreign, and more than 5 million annual visitors from 80 countries, without recording any cases among them.

In a statement, the Ministry clarified Iraq's healthcare system's high standard, citing a notable decrease in active disease cases due to quality healthcare, backed by World Health Organization data.

The Ministry emphasized that mortality rates from these diseases are significantly lower than global averages, noting their prevalence in the region, Iraq, and many other countries, with limited cases reported among high-risk groups, similar to numerous countries worldwide.

It pointed out that diseases recurrently monitored, such as measles and COVID-19, have extremely low registered infection rates, also seen in several advanced healthcare systems worldwide. Iraq has not reported any complications or fatalities from these diseases.

The Ministry highlighted its provision of healthcare to over a million Arab and foreign residents and more than 5 million visitors from 80 countries annually, all without registering any cases of measles, cholera, or Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever among them in recent years.

Expressing intent to address the Saudi counterpart through diplomatic channels to remove Iraq from the list of countries assessed, the Ministry aims to counter the recent advisory.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia's Public Health Authority advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iraq, Sudan, and Syria due to the spread of infectious diseases and inadequate healthcare services within these nations.

Iraq, Syria, and Sudan, were placed among 24 nations categorized with a "yellow assessment," advising against travel due to prevalent infectious diseases and the state of their healthcare services.