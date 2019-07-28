Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Jordan: UNHCR Jordan: 2019 Funding Update (as of 19 July 2019)
Jordan: UNHCR Jordan: 2019 Funding Update (as of 19 July 2019)
2019/07/28 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Syrian Arab Republic
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraq bracing up for West Asian Football Championship
Iran's consul general warns pilgrims against illegal entry into Iraq
Dana Gas announces new oil discovery in its Iraqi Kurdistan fields
Iraq: “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshop held in Wasit [EN/AR/KU]
Iraq Trade Bank says lends $843.1 mln to state-run grain board
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs