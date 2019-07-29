Kuwait to open consulate in Iraq's Najaf

2019/07/29 | 14:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kuwaiti will open a consulate in Najaf province, based on orders from Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who instructed speeding up the procedures for opening the consulate.“We had the privilege of meeting this morning with the Emir of Kuwait who directed to open a consulate in the Najaf province quickly, as well as his contribution to the construction of specialized and sophisticated medical centers to serve visitors ... between the provinces of Najaf and Karbala,”Governor of Najaf Louay al-Yasiri said in a statement.This came after the Emir received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi and his accompanying delegation at the Bayan Palace, where they tackled investing the funds allocated for the reconstruction of Iraq at the Kuwait International Donors Conference held in February 2018.On Saturday, Halbousi arrived in Kuwait on a three-day visit within the framework of mutual efforts to strengthen and expand economic and commercial relations between the two countries.During the visit, Halbousi held talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah. He also expressed Iraq's keenness to stabilize the region, reduce tension and avoid conflict.