Iran's trade with neighbours grows 12%, Iraq tops the list

Shafaq News/ Iran's trade with its neighbours grew 12% in the first eight months of 2023, reaching $38.5 billion, according to the country's customs authority.

Exports to neighbouring countries rose 9% to $18 billion, while imports increased 14% to $20 billion.

Iraq was the biggest importer of Iranian goods, with purchases worth $6 billion, followed by Pakistan ($1.3 billion) and Russia ($616 million).

"The growth in trade with neighbouring countries is a sign of the increasing economic integration between Iran and the region," said Mohammad Rezvani Far, head of the Iranian customs authority.