Iran's trade with neighbours grows 12%, Iraq tops the list
2023-12-19 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iran's trade with its neighbours grew 12% in the first eight months of 2023, reaching $38.5 billion, according to the country's customs authority.
Exports to neighbouring countries rose 9% to $18 billion, while imports increased 14% to $20 billion.
Iraq was the biggest importer of Iranian goods, with purchases worth $6 billion, followed by Pakistan ($1.3 billion) and Russia ($616 million).
"The growth in trade with neighbouring countries is a sign of the increasing economic integration between Iran and the region," said Mohammad Rezvani Far, head of the Iranian customs authority.
"We are working to further expand trade with our neighbours," he added.