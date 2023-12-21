Romanian airline to operate Fly Baghdad routes in Europe

2023-12-21 05:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Romanian airline Dan Air has announced that it will operate flights from Iraq to Europe on behalf of the Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad. This follows a recent decision by the European Commission to ban Fly Baghdad from EU airspace because, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), they do not […]

