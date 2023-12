Iraqi, Spanish defense ministers discuss security cooperation

2023-12-21 16:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, arrived on Thursday in Spain on an official visit that will last several days. Al-Abbasi, accompanied by senior military officials, was received by the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and senior officers in the Spanish army, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi […]

