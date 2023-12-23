Turkey extends flight ban with Sulaymaniyah until mid-2024

2023-12-23 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish Airlines has extended its flight ban with Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan region until June 22, 2024.

The ban, which was first imposed in April 2023, was reportedly due to concerns about the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the city.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group that has been fighting a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish government. Turkey, along with the US, the European Union, and Russia, considers the PKK to be a terrorist organization.