Drone attack in northern Iraq stops flights at Erbil International Airport

2023-12-26 01:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Flights at Erbil International Airport were suspended on Monday afternoon after a drone was shot down near the airport. The spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yahya Rasoul, said that the accident caused some injuries and disrupted the flight schedule, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. A drone targeted […]

