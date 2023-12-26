Iraq News Now

Iraq reopens its embassy in Libya after decade of closure

2023-12-26 17:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday the reopening of the Iraqi embassy in Libya after a decade of closure. The spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the step comes following directions from Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to provide services to the Iraqi […]

