Over 35,000 tourists flock to Duhok for New Year celebrations

2023-12-29 17:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The local government in Duhok, northern Iraq, reported on Friday that over 35,000 tourists visited the governorate in the past four days, arriving from various Iraqi provinces to celebrate the New Year.

Mellat Esmat, the media official for Duhok Governor, told Shafaq News Agency that the Tourism Department received many tourists at checkpoints, providing them with flowers and sweets.

He emphasized the local administration's commitment to ensuring a positive tourist experience, especially at key tourist sites.

The Tourism Department had previously announced that the total number of visitors to Duhok in 2023 exceeded 2.4 million.

Duhok is known for its rich history and stunning natural beauty.

Many sites attract tourists to the governorate, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Lalish Temple, the Zawa Mountain, a popular spot for hiking and camping, and Halamata Cave, home to ancient Assyrian carvings and is a popular spot for picnics and swimming.