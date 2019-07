Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready

2019/07/31 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iranis prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iranian ForeignMinister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB newsagency.Tensionshave spiked between Iran and Saudi Arabia, arch-rivals for predominance in theMiddle East, since Riyadh accused Tehran of carrying out attacks that damagedsix oil tankers in the Gulf, an allegation Tehran has denied.“IfSaudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with ourneighbors,” Zarif said. “We have never closed the door to dialogue with ourneighbors and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbors.”Theattacks on the oil tankers came as the United States, Saudi Arabia’s major bigpower ally, toughened sanctions on Iran in a bid to force it into negotiationson stricter limits to its nuclear activity and curbs on its ballistic missileprogram.SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called in mid-June on theinternational community to take a “decisive stand” over the tanker attacks butsaid the kingdom did not want a war in the region.Zarifalso said Iran could hold similar talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aclose ally of the Saudis, adding, “If they change their policies it is a verygood opportunity for dialogue.”Iranhad maritime security talks on Tuesday with the UAE in an apparent bid to calmtensions in the Gulf, though a Gulf Arab official described the discussions asroutine and technical.