عربي | كوردى


Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready

Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready
2019/07/31 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran

is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iranian Foreign

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news

agency.Tensions

have spiked between Iran and Saudi Arabia, arch-rivals for predominance in the

Middle East, since Riyadh accused Tehran of carrying out attacks that damaged

six oil tankers in the Gulf, an allegation Tehran has denied.“If

Saudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with our

neighbors,” Zarif said. “We have never closed the door to dialogue with our

neighbors and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbors.”The

attacks on the oil tankers came as the United States, Saudi Arabia’s major big

power ally, toughened sanctions on Iran in a bid to force it into negotiations

on stricter limits to its nuclear activity and curbs on its ballistic missile

program.Saudi

Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called in mid-June on the

international community to take a “decisive stand” over the tanker attacks but

said the kingdom did not want a war in the region.Zarif

also said Iran could hold similar talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a

close ally of the Saudis, adding, “If they change their policies it is a very

good opportunity for dialogue.”Iran

had maritime security talks on Tuesday with the UAE in an apparent bid to calm

tensions in the Gulf, though a Gulf Arab official described the discussions as

routine and technical.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW