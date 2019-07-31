Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready

Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready

2019/07/31 | 19:00



is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iranian Foreign



Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news



agency.Tensions



have spiked between Iran and Saudi Arabia, arch-rivals for predominance in the



Middle East, since Riyadh accused Tehran of carrying out attacks that damaged



six oil tankers in the Gulf, an allegation Tehran has denied.“If



Saudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with our



neighbors,” Zarif said. “We have never closed the door to dialogue with our



neighbors and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbors.”The



attacks on the oil tankers came as the United States, Saudi Arabia’s major big



power ally, toughened sanctions on Iran in a bid to force it into negotiations



on stricter limits to its nuclear activity and curbs on its ballistic missile



program.Saudi



Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called in mid-June on the



international community to take a “decisive stand” over the tanker attacks but



said the kingdom did not want a war in the region.Zarif



also said Iran could hold similar talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a



close ally of the Saudis, adding, “If they change their policies it is a very



good opportunity for dialogue.”Iran



had maritime security talks on Tuesday with the UAE in an apparent bid to calm



tensions in the Gulf, though a Gulf Arab official described the discussions as



routine and technical.







