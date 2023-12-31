Drone shot down near US military base in northern Iraq

2023-12-31 23:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan region of Iraq announced in a statement that defense systems shot down an armed drone on Sunday near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where US and international forces are stationed. A group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it launched a drone attack to […]

