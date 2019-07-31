Home › Iraq News › Senior MP Reveals US Plot to Disperse Hashd Al-Shaabi from Mosul

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior member of the Iraqi parliament disclosed Washington's plot to drive Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) away from the Nineveh plain in Northern Mosul in a bid to establish a safe zone for the ISIL terrorists in the region.Karim al-Mohammadawi, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee, told the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website that Washington is attempting to pressure the Iraqi government and security apparatus to transfer the family members of the ISIL terrorists from al-Houl camp in Syria to certain regions in Nineveh plain in Northern and Northeastern Mosul.He added that Washington wants to create a safe region for ISIL's return to Mosul and drive away Hashd al-Shaabi from Nineveh plain.Al-Mohammadawi warned that return of the ISIL terrorists' family members is a serious threat to Iraq's security.The Arabic-language media outlets had reported earlier this month that Washington planned to bring back a more dangerous version of the ISIL terrorist group to Iraq and Syria after its failure to achieve its mischievous goals in the region.The Arabic-language website of the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Hessam Sho'aib, a Syrian military expert on terrorist organizations, as saying that a recent report by the US-based Institute for Studies of War (ISW) on rebirth of the ISIL terrorists in Iraq and Syria exposes this reality that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has created the ISIL and is preparing the grounds for the return of the terrorist groups, specially the ISIL, to the region.Sho'aib noted that the ISW's report on ISIL's dominance over several regions in Iraq and Syria such as Mosul shows that the US is not looking for establishment of peace in the region and ISIL's retreat from Raqqa has taken place on CIA's order and not a defeat in war against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).He reiterated that the SDF is also a part of the CIA's plot for Syria, and said, "The US has come to know that it cannot conduct any kind of military operation against Iran, and therefore it has resorted to reviving the terrorist groups to carry out terrorist attacks as a much cheaper scenario for the region.Sho'aib noted that Washington uses the terrorist groups in the region as a pressure lever, and said that the purpose for reviving the terrorist organizations is preoccupying the regional countries' armies, specially Iraq, Syria and Iran.