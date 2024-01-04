PMF affirms readiness to execute orders by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to uphold Iraq's sovereignty

2024-01-04 21:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) affirmed its readiness to execute any orders issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to uphold Iraq's sovereignty, labeling the shelling of its headquarters as "blatant insistence" on violating sovereignty.

The statement, released by the PMF on Thursday, reiterated concerns about repeated aggression against official security locations by the aggressive US forces targeting a PMF-affiliated site through a drone attack on Thursday.

"This criminal act is a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the security authorities linked to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, undermining all international laws and norms."

The PMF characterized the deliberate and dangerous escalation as a blatant disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and the prevailing Iraqi law, which shows disrespect for Iraqi lives and their dignity.

The statement emphasized the PMF's commitment to executing any order from the Commander-in-Chief that preserves Iraq's sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

Earlier today, a security source reported an unknown aerial bombardment by a drone targeting the logistical support headquarters of the PMF's 12th Brigade "Al-Nujaba" near the Iraqi Police College in eastern Baghdad.

Subsequently, a security source and a medical source reported an increase in casualties resulting from the aerial bombardment targeting the PMF headquarters in eastern Baghdad, with three killed and six wounded.

Both sources informed Shafaq News Agency that the condition of some of the injured individuals remains critical, while others have stabilized.

Additionally, Al-Nujaba Movement, an armed Iraqi faction, announced on Thursday the death of the Assistant Commander of Baghdad Belt Operations at the PMF, Mushtaq Talib Al-Saadi (Abu Taqwa), due to what they described as a "cowardly" American attack on the logistical support headquarters in Baghdad.

Earlier today, a military spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces blamed the US-led Global Coalition for the strike that targeted a PMF location in Baghdad, resulting in casualties, describing the attack as a "terrorist action."