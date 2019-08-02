Security forces destroy tunnels for terrorists in Kirkuk

2019/08/02 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Security Forces in Kirkuk destroyed 8 tunnels and 4 havens for terrorists that contained weapons and explosives in different areas of the province.
Among the equipments they found, a USB driver that contained Daesh speeches and data bases.
INA – BAGHDAD
Security Forces in Kirkuk destroyed 8 tunnels and 4 havens for terrorists that contained weapons and explosives in different areas of the province.
Among the equipments they found, a USB driver that contained Daesh speeches and data bases.