عربي | كوردى


Security forces destroy tunnels for terrorists in Kirkuk

Security forces destroy tunnels for terrorists in Kirkuk
2019/08/02 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 INA – BAGHDAD



Security Forces in Kirkuk destroyed 8 tunnels and 4 havens for terrorists that contained weapons and explosives in different areas of the province.



Among the equipments they found, a USB driver that contained Daesh speeches and data bases.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW