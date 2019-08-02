Home › INA › Find of the remains of 32 Kuwaitis in Muthanna province

Find of the remains of 32 Kuwaitis in Muthanna province

2019/08/02



Baghdad - INA







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday the discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 46, indicating that the preliminary results of genetic analysis resulted in 32 of these remains belonging to the missing Kuwaitis.The Iraqi authorities are keenly seeking to end the effects of the human tragedy that the Kuwaiti brothers suffered during the Saddam invasion of their country in 1990 and to reach the fate of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency.







In addition to that the Iraqi technical team concerned and with the participation of the Red Cross in Baghdad was able to find a mass grave in Muthanna province in 2019/3/6 containing the remains of 46, and the preliminary results of genetic analysis that 32 of these remains belonging to the missing Kuwaiti .







The Foreign Ministry led the Iraqi delegation to the Amman meetings of the Technical Subcommittee 109 and the Tripartite Commission 48 and will work with the Kuwaiti side to transfer these remains and provide all appropriate support to facilitate future activities.























