2024-01-16 04:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well Zubair/475 to a depth of 2,402 meters. Additionally, the company has accomplished the drilling of oil well Zubair/462, reaching a depth of 3,562 meters. These operations are part of the contract signed with the Italian company ENI to drill […]

The post IDC Successfully Completes Drilling at Zubair Oil Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.