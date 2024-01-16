Iraq News Now

IDC Successfully Completes Drilling at Zubair Oil Field

2024-01-16 04:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well Zubair/475 to a depth of 2,402 meters. Additionally, the company has accomplished the drilling of oil well Zubair/462, reaching a depth of 3,562 meters. These operations are part of the contract signed with the Italian company ENI to drill […]

