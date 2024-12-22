PM Barzani and Congressman Waltz discuss strengthening regional security and stability

2024-12-22 01:05:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with Congressman Michael Waltz, recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as National Security Advisor.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), “The conversation covered the latest developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and working together to maintain security and stability in the region.”

“PM Barzani congratulated Congressman Waltz on his appointment as National Security Advisor, praising his extensive experience in security matters and regional issues.”

The statement continued, “The two also exchanged views on the recent elections in the Kurdistan Region and the United States, highlighting the importance of democratic change and enhancing international cooperation and coordination in this context.”

“Part of the discussions focused on the pivotal role of the Region as a reliable partner in the area, along with its commitment to shared values and goals that promote peace and security. Both parties agreed on the necessity of intensifying joint efforts to overcome challenges and obstacles, ensuring sustained stability in the region.”