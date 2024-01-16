Civilian Homes Damaged in Erbil After The Iranian Attack

2024-01-16 21:30:16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iranian attack on Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, resulted in severe damage to many civilian houses.

Following the recent Iranian bombing on Erbil, numerous civilian homes in the Mulla Omar area were damaged extensively, including the residence of Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who members of his family were killed in the attack.

Mazloum, a Syrian citizen residing in the area, told Shafaq News Agency that Dizayee’s house was struck twice with missiles around 11:30 PM on Monday.

“The fragments fell on neighboring houses, shattering windows and doors and inflicting material damage,” Mazloum said.

Sheikh Habib Hanarii, another resident, described the first moments of the attack as “widespread material damage, including broken windows in my house and injuries to some residents caused by shattered glass.”

On Monday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

IRGC said the strike in Iraq destroyed “one of the main espionage headquarters” of Israel in Erbil.

“This headquarters has been the center for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist acts,” IRGC said in a statement.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, and six others were injured in the attack.