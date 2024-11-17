Erbil Governor urges residents to return to original areas for a “successful” population census

2024-11-17 23:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, OmedKhoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, urged residentsto return to their original areas to support the success of Iraq's populationcensus, highlighting its role in securing citizens' rights and “fair provincialrepresentation.”

In a press conference, Khoshnaw said,"To ensure the success of the population census in the Kurdistan Region,particularly in Erbil, we urge citizens to remain at home on Wednesday andThursday to welcome census takers and assist them as needed."

The governor called on Erbilresidents to return to their original areas to support the census and ensureaccurate statistics, explaining, "Today, we met with the Erbil Security Committeeto discuss the implementation of decisions by the Kurdistan Ministry ofInterior, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Planning, as wellas to review the latest developments regarding the census in Iraq and the Region."

Khoshnaw further highlighted thecensus's significance for “political, legal, and developmental progress, aswell as for fair representation in the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region Parliaments.”

On Saturday, the StatisticDirectorate in Erbil announced the start of the first phase of Iraq'snationwide census, outlining its implementation in the Kurdistan Region. Thefirst phase will continue until November 19, followed by the second phase fromNovember 20-22. The third phase will extend into early December.

Approximately 10,000 personnel areinvolved in the census across Iraq. In Erbil, enumerators will cover 15districts, 46 sub-districts, 150 villages, and over 537 neighborhoods. Thesecond phase will finalize updated population statistics, while the third willcollect responses to a 76-question census form.

Census Background

Iraq is set to conduct its firstnational census in over two decades, starting November 20, 2024. Thiscomprehensive effort aims to provide accurate demographic data crucial foreconomic planning and effective policymaking. It will also be Iraq's first development-focusedcensus in 37 years, with the last nationwide census conducted in 1987.

For the first time, digital toolssuch as tablets will be used for data collection, marking a significantmodernization of the process. A two-day curfew on November 20 and 21 willensure the census runs smoothly, with security forces deployed to protect personneland equipment.

The census will include Iraqicitizens and non-citizens within the country's borders. Non-citizens willcomplete a modified questionnaire. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)is partnering with Iraq to support this initiative, underscoring its importancefor future planning and development.