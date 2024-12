2024-12-22 23:25:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a local source reported that two individuals were injured in a shooting incident in Al-Sulaimaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “the incident occurred in the evening when unidentified individuals opened fire on a car in central Al-Sulaimaniyah.”

“The incident resulted in two injuries, one of whom is a member of the Asayish security forces,” the source added.