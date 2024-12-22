Kurdish President Barzani meets Turkish thinker Beşikçi, praises support for Kurdish rights

2024-12-22 20:35:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish thinker, sociologist, andwriter Ismail Be?ikçi in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from theKurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani expressed his gratitude toBe?ikçi for his "support and defense of the Kurdish people's rights,"praising his activities and work, especially in the field of Kurdish studies.

For his part, Be?ikçi conveyed his“happiness at visiting the Kurdistan Region and witnessing its progress.” Hereaffirmed his "ongoing support for the legitimate rights of the Kurdishpeople,” expressing optimism about their future.

The meeting was attended by theGovernor of Erbil, several professors from Salahaddin University, as well asofficials from the Be?ikçi Foundation.