Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh

2024-12-23 05:25:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the construction of Phase One of the North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh Province on Sunday, during his visit to the region. According to his office, this marks a significant milestone in Iraq's efforts to strengthen its power infrastructure and revive critical projects. Project Overview: Capacity: […]

