Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh

Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh

Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh
Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh
2024-12-23 05:25:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the construction of Phase One of the North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh Province on Sunday, during his visit to the region. According to his office, this marks a significant milestone in Iraq's efforts to strengthen its power infrastructure and revive critical projects. Project Overview: Capacity: […]

The post Construction Starts at North Thermal Power Plant in Nineveh first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News