USD exchange rates hold in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

2024-02-21 09:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar stabilized on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad, while experiencing a slight decrease in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar exchange rates remained steady with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, registering 152,200 IQD per $100, consistent with yesterday's rates.

The selling prices at exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad remained unchanged, with the selling price at 153,250 IQD, while the buying price stood at 151,250 IQD per $100.