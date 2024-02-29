USD/IQD exchange rate stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2024-02-29 18:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock exchange closed.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar's exchange rates stabilized with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,900 IQD per $100, the same rates recorded earlier in the day.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained steady, with the selling price reaching 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 150,000 IQD per $100.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar witnessed stability, with the selling price at 150,700 IQD for every $100, and the buying price at 150,600 IQD per $100.

Globally, the dollar fell on Thursday after data showed that inflation was in line with economists' expectations in January, but quickly pared losses in choppy trading.

The Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in the month, while the core PCE price index gained 0.4%.

The dollar index was last at 103.89, from around 103.98 before the data was released.

The euro was at $1.083400, up from $1.08285. The greenback fell to 149.98 yen, from 150.11, as cited by Reuters.