Iraq, the US discuss measures taken against Iraqi banks

2024-03-05 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ambassador to the United States, Nizar Al-Khairallah, discussed the measures taken against Iraqi banks. The Iraqi Embassy in Washington mentioned in a statement that Al-Khairallah met with the US Department of the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, to discuss the measures that were taken against […]

