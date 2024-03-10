Iraqi ports achieve over 65 billion dinars in one month

2024-03-10 19:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) announced on Sunday that its revenues during February surpassed 65 billion dinars. The Director of the GCPI, Farhan Al-Fartousi, said that high rates of container and cargo handling, both imported and exported, were seen in Iraqi ports, Shafaq News reported. Al-Fartousi explained that 73 […]

