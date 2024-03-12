Seven Kurdish parties unite for regional election bid

2024-03-12 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Seven Kurdish parties are uniting to form a coalition for the legislative elections slated for June. in a significant political development reported on Tuesday, this alliance spans all four electoral districts, signaling a strategic consolidation of political forces.

A political source revealed that the coalition includes the Socialist Democratic Party, the Communist Party, the Laborers' Party, the Workers and Peasants Party, the Conservative Party, the Democratic People's Movement, and the National Union. These parties are joining forces to enhance their impact in the Kurdish parliamentary elections.

The genesis of this coalition can be traced back to a meeting held on March 6 in Erbil, convened at the behest of the Communist Party. Subsequently, another meeting is on the horizon to solidify the coalition's formation, with the intention of contesting the elections collectively across all four provinces of the region.

The source indicates that each of the seven parties within the coalition will field candidates in all governorates. Notably, an agreement has been reached that the Socialist Democratic Party will lead the coalition list in al-Sulaymaniyah, while the Communist Party will take the helm in Erbil.

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the President of the Kurdistan Region issued an order setting June 10 as the date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

Concurrently, the High Independent Electoral Commission urged Kurdish political parties operating in the Kurdistan Region and desiring to partake in the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament elections to register their political alliances within a maximum period of 9 days.

The registration process is to be carried out at the Department of Parties and Political Organizations headquarters in Baghdad and at the electoral offices in the region's governorates.