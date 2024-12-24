President Barzani mourns the loss of esteemed Kurdish writer Fatah Amiri

2024-12-24 21:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to the family, friends, and the literary community of Kurdistan following the passing of prominent Kurdish writer Fatah Amiri.

President Barzani stated, "May God grant his soul eternal peace and provide everyone with patience and solace."

Fatah Amiri, a renowned Kurdish writer and novelist, was born in 1946 in the village of Manishir near Bukan. He was known for his mastery of the Kurdish language and the Mokriani dialect, with his novels considered a rich source of authentic Kurdish expressions.

Amiri was imprisoned in 1975 due to his political activities and remained in prison until 1978.