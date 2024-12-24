President Barzani reaffirms commitment to religious pluralism in holiday message

2024-12-24 20:41:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christand the advent of the New Year, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani,extended his warmest congratulations to Christian citizens in the KurdistanRegion, Iraq, and around the world.

In a statement by the Kurdish presidency, President Barzaniexpressed his hope for a safe and peaceful Christmas filled with tranquility,wishing everyone a joyful holiday season and a year full of happiness andsuccess.

The Kurdistan Region president further added, “We would liketo reassure all our Christian citizens that we are committed to upholding theirrights and will persist in our efforts to strengthen our shared values.”

“Furthermore, we aim to enhance the culture of religious andethnic diversity, fostering coexistence, mutual acceptance, and tolerance amongall communities,” the Kurdish presidency added.

The statement concluded by affirming that Kurdistan willremain a safe haven for all, embracing everyone without discrimination.