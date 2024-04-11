Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children

2024-04-11 07:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group have been arrested in Germany accused of enslaving and sexually abusing a pair of Yazidi girls in Syria and Iraq, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Iraqi suspects, identified only as Twana H. S. and Asia R. A. , are accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes […]

