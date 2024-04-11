Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children

Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children

Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children
Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children
2024-04-11 07:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group have been arrested in Germany accused of enslaving and sexually abusing a pair of Yazidi girls in Syria and Iraq, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Iraqi suspects, identified only as Twana H. S. and Asia R. A. , are accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes […]

The post Iraqi suspects held in Germany for abusing Yazidi children appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links