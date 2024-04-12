2024-04-12 19:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which has not been operable for ten years and hopes to use it to export some 350,000 bpd to […]

