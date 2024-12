2024-12-23 15:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government announced, onMonday, an official 11-day holiday to mark Christmas and the New Year.In a statement, the government confirmed that the holiday will begin onWednesday, December 25, 2024, and last until Thursday, January 2, 2025, affectingall regional institutions.

The statement also noted that official work will resume onSunday, January 5, 2025.