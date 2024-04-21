Iraqi PM requests Continued Support from Lockheed Martin

2024-04-21 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the CEO of Lockheed Martin, responsible for manufacturing F-16 aircraft, Mr. James Taiclet, and his accompanying delegation in Washington. During the meeting, Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the company's commitment to establishing maintenance centers for military aircraft and providing spare parts within Iraq. […]

