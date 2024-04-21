Italian Firm to Supply ACT Systems to Mosul Int'l Airport

2024-04-21 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. SITTI, an Italian provider of Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems, has won a contract to provide the following at the reconstructed Mosul International Airport: an innovative VCS (Voice Communication System) a modern VRS (Voice Recording and Replay System) radio equipment for controller-pilot communication It said in a statement: "The system that will […]

