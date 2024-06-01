UN Terminates Iraq Assistance Mission from end-2025

2024-06-01 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Security Council, at its 9642nd meeting on 31st May 2024, decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq [UNAMI] for a final 19-month period until 31 December 2025, unanimously adopting Resolution 2732 (2024). The Iraqi Government welcomed the resolution terminating the mandate, and expressed […]

