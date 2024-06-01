2024-06-01 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An Iraqi member of parliament has reportedly warned of a "national security disaster", following the alleged disappearance of funds belonging to Canadian security company Biznis Intel. In 2022, the company was controversially awarded a contract to secure Baghdad International Airport (BIAP), taking over from the British company G4S. Shafaq News Agency reports […]

The post Biznis Intel: Iraqi MP warns of "National Security Disaster" first appeared on Iraq Business News.