BFC distributes +$4.5 million to Kurdistan orphans

2024-06-03 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), in collaboration with the UAE Consulate and the Emirates Red Crescent, announced on Sunday the distribution of over $4.5 million to orphans in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The Foundation stated that “in the presence of Mr. Musa Ahmad, President of Barzani Charity Foundation, and Mr. Ahmad Al-Zahir, Consul General of the UAE in the Kurdistan Region, on June 2, 2024, in a press conference announced the orphans’ salary distribution project.”

In this project, which coincides with the celebration of Eid al-Adha, BCF in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent Society and local donors, distributed $4,575,145 to orphans in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Mr. Musa Ahmad, President of Barzani Charity Foundation, welcomed the participants and said that such a big project and taking care of orphans is a pride for all Kurdish people, especially for Barzani Charity Foundation which has been able to manage that big project.

“President Barzani has entrusted us since the establishment of the Barzani Charity Foundation to be a bridge between the donor people, donor countries, and the poor and low-income people, and we have done our best to be the entrusted bridge and thankfully every year, our joint projects with donor countries, international organizations, companies and investors in Kurdistan is increasing.”

“Every year, we have tried to incorporate holidays and special occasions into our service projects. Now, on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, BCF continues this extensive project, which is the project of the orphans of Kurdistan and since 2012, the project began under the supervision of Mr. Masrour Barzani, Chairman of the Founding Board.”

“First, we announced the project with the UAE Red Crescent Society, and then with pleasure we could continue the project with Kurdistan companies, which has now spread to other parts of Kurdistan and Iraqi governorates, as Mr. Masrour Barzani wanted every child to benefit from this project,” according to the Foundation.

Mr. Ahmad Al-Zahiri, Consul General of the UAE in the Kurdistan Region, welcomed the participants and said that the UAE will continue this great humanitarian project which the Barzani Charity Foundation has named “Dear ones”.

He added: “Our presence here today is a sign of our continuity with our brothers and sisters among the refugees and other classes in the Kurdistan Region as orphans and we will try to increase this amount in the coming years to include as many orphans as we can. We hope that after graduation and employment, they continue to progress in all aspects so that they become people who have a good future in the Kurdistan Region”.

The UAE Consul General in the Kurdistan Region said that in the coming years, they will have joint projects with the Barzani Charity Foundation, whether in terms of development or humanitarian, as stated by the Foundation.

“We are a strategic partner with the BCF for humanitarian assistance. I would also like to thank the Barzani Charity Foundation for its efforts in managing the refugee camps. These are efforts that some people may not know about, but as long as we are having joint projects with Barzani Charity Foundation, we see the impact of this assistance on serving a class that needs care and support.”

At the same press conference, the head of the Barzani Charity Foundation described the project as a “comprehensive, quality, educational and very effective” project. He stressed that several international research centers have researched this project of the Barzani Charity Foundation. Especially since the number of orphans is big and full attention has been given to their education. One of the conditions for the beneficiaries is to study and continue their studying, as per the Foundation’s statement.