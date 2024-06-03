Development Road Project may include Pipelines, Cables

2024-06-03 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the regular meeting of the High Committee for the Development Road Project on Thursday. The meeting included the Ministers of Transport, Planning, Oil, Electricity, and Communications, along with the Prime Minister's advisors. The discussion focused on the project's implementation procedures and progress on previous directives. […]

