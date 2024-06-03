2024-06-03 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with the UK Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen, at Baghdad Palace on Wednesday and commended his role in enhancing bilateral relations. President Rashid said: "Iraq-UK relations should be enhanced with a focus on further developing bilateral ties, notably in the fields of economy, investment, and technology in […]

The post UK Committed to Supporting Iraq's Development, Reconstruction first appeared on Iraq Business News.