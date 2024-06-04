flynas Launches Direct Flights between Dammam and Najaf

2024-06-04 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Saudi air carrier flynas has launched its first direct flight between Dammam and Al Najaf on Saturday. An inaugural ceremony was held at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, attended by HE Iraq ambassador to Saudi Arabia and representatives from flynas, the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, the Saudi General Authority of Civil […]

