Baghdad welcomes British companies’ participation in vital sectors in Iraq

2024-06-04 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, hailed the involvement of British businesses in different areas, including energy, industry, agriculture, and other important sectors. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting on Tuesday with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). […]

