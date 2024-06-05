UAE’s Eagle Hills to develop $1.5 billion golf resort in Baghdad

2024-06-05 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Eagle Hills Properties, a private real estate investment and development company based in Abu Dhabi, announced the completion of the site purchase for its most recent project, the ‘Baghdad Golf Course and Spa,’ located in the center of Baghdad. This distinguished development, estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, will include a five-star […]

