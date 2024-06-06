2024-06-06 08:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Mohammed Hussein recently met with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya at the at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh According to Saudi Press Agency, the foreign […]

The post Iraqi Foreign Minister meets with Saudi, Kuwaiti peers in Riyadh appeared first on Iraqi News.