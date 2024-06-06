Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq’s TBI, Germany’s ECA sign agreement to finance development projects

Iraq’s TBI, Germany’s ECA sign agreement to finance development projects

Iraqs TBI Germanys ECA sign agreement to finance development projects
Iraq’s TBI, Germany’s ECA sign agreement to finance development projects
2024-06-06 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sponsored on Wednesday a cooperation agreement between the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and Germany’s Export Credit Agency (ECA) to finance private sector development projects in Iraq. The TBI also signed a 110 million euro agreement with Germany’s Commerzbank and Aka Bank to finance the […]

The post Iraq’s TBI, Germany’s ECA sign agreement to finance development projects appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links