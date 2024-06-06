Iraq’s TBI, Germany’s ECA sign agreement to finance development projects

2024-06-06 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sponsored on Wednesday a cooperation agreement between the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and Germany’s Export Credit Agency (ECA) to finance private sector development projects in Iraq. The TBI also signed a 110 million euro agreement with Germany’s Commerzbank and Aka Bank to finance the […]

