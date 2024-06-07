Iraqi FM affirms Baghdad’s continued support for the Palestinian cause

2024-06-07 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, confirmed on Thursday the Iraqi government and people’s continued support for the Palestinian cause. Hussein’s remarks took place during a joint press conference with the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohamed Mustafa, where he renewed Iraq’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, the Iraqi News Agency […]

