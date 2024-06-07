2024-06-07 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. At its most recent meeting this week, the Iraqi Cabinet has approved the purchase prices for electricity bought from Silver Crescent: Energy purchase tariff on gas: $24.94 per megawatt hour (MWh); Energy purchase tariff on heavy fuel: $32.37 per megawatt hour (MWh); Combined cycle energy purchase tariff: $36.81 per megawatt hour (MWh), […]

The post Cabinet Approves Electricity Prices for Silver Crescent first appeared on Iraq Business News.