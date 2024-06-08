New Qatari Consulate: Growing ties between Gulf Arabs, Iraqi Kurds

2024-06-08 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. New Qatari consulate highlights growing ties between Gulf Arabs, Iraqi Kurds Qatar has opened a consulate in Erbil, reflecting the growing relations between wealthy Gulf Arab states and Iraqi Kurdistan. The expansion of […]

