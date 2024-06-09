Iraq News Now

Baghdad, Erbil discuss resuming oil exports from northern Iraq

2024-06-09 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi officials in the oil sector met on Sunday with officials from Iraqi Kurdistan and representatives of oil companies to discuss the resumption of oil exports through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Since March 2023, crude oil flows along the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, which formerly transported around 0.5 percent […]

