Baghdad, Erbil discuss resuming oil exports from northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi officials in the oil sector met on Sunday with officials from Iraqi Kurdistan and representatives of oil companies to discuss the resumption of oil exports through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Since March 2023, crude oil flows along the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, which formerly transported around 0.5 percent […]

