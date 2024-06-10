Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad plans to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s Development Road

Baghdad plans to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s Development Road

Baghdad plans to link Chinas Belt and Road with Iraqs Development Road
Baghdad plans to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s Development Road
2024-06-10 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Sunday that it is possible to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s strategic project of the Development Road. Al-Sudani’s statement took place during his meeting with Dai Houliang, the chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which is the government-owned parent company […]

The post Baghdad plans to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s Development Road appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links